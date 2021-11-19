Are you a half-full or half-empty glass kind of person? Do you start your day with attitude or gratitude, or do you have an Eeyore or a Bah Humbug approach? We all know that if your start your day in a positive manner, your day will go easier, and you will be able to work through any obstacles.
Now that we are entering the holiday season, it is a wonderful time to reflect on our blessings. I have always shared with my family, friends, and agents, that the community of Tracy has been incredibly good to me. With that said, I am a firm believer that we need to be good to the Tracy community.
I am so very thankful for the folks of Tracy that over the past 32 years have embraced my family and my company. I have met so many incredible people. When I moved here in 1989 as a newlywed and had just graduated from college, the population was around 27,000 residents. Today, in 2021, we are approaching close to 100,000 residents. Even though we continue to grow, I am grateful to still feel I live in a small town where I will frequently bump into someone I know.
I reached out to several of my associates who kindly shared their sentiments of gratitude.
Christine Lynch, CRS, SRES, MRP, Broker Associate Branch Manager with Berkshire Hathaway shares, “I'm honored to be part of the Central Valley Association of Realtors and the Tracy Council of Realtors who for over the last 25 years have put on annual fundraiser events to raise money for our local Tracy charities. With an average yearly amount raised in an excess of $40k, we have given more than $1,000,000 back to our community. This money has been raised through these events by attendance from local Realtors and our Affiliate Partners like, local Lenders, Insurance Professional, Financial Advisors, Inspectors, Stagers, Home Warranty, Title and more. These people sponsor the events, buy tickets to the event, buy raffle tickets, bid on auction items, donate auction items, and raffle prizes. These are not events open to the public, so every penny raised comes directly from the Real Estate Community. Thank you everyone for being a contributing member to our awesome city!”
Mary Mitracos, Realtor shares "As a realtor and property manager, I am incredibly grateful that I have been able to help so many local people with their housing needs. We all live in such a great community, very family-oriented and blessed with an abundance of charitable spirit. I don't think you find that everywhere!"
Dave Konesky, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway shares, I am thankful for Life, it’s short, it is too short, it’s painful, it’s exciting, its lonely, it’s exhilarating, it’s tough it’s amazing and I am so glad I am here still doing it every day.
Susan Goulding – Broker ~ Owner Crown Key Realty Inc~Sales & Property Management shares, “This Thanksgiving Season I'm especially thankful for the kindness, patience and understanding showed by my family, friends, co-workers, staff, owners, investors, and tenants. As a Property Manager/Realtor, 2020 was a very trying year for many owners and tenants. Together, kindness was shown to many who faced exceedingly difficult financial trials. I am especially grateful we have such a great Real Estate community that supports each other.”
Betsy Moreno, Owner~Broker California Advantage Real Estate shares, “I am so fortunate to be a realtor in this beautiful Central Valley. People truly seem to care about one another – so amazing.
Bottom Line:
Everyday when my eyes open and my feet hit the floor, I am grateful. I know that no matter what my day brings, I am in control of my emotions. I choose to be happy, peaceful, and calm. I want to wish you and your family an incredible and Happy Thanksgiving filled with laughter, happiness, health, and love.
• Donna A. Baker, CRS ABR SFR CDPE is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer's Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource. In addition, Donna teaches monthly at the Central Valley Association of Realtors New Realtor Member Orientation and serves as the Chairman for the Tracy Real Estate Marketing Council and as a Board member for the McHenry House a local rehab shelter.
Donna has lived in Tracy since 1989 with her patient husband Tom of 32 years and has two awesome children, Trevor and Ally. Contact her at donna@donnabaker.com.
