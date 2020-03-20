The Tracy Press is here for you

Like so many of you, the Tracy Press family is deeply concerned about the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the ramifications for our readers, our customers and those of you we have the honor of working with every day. We would like to share with you all a few things of importance that may impact you.
Let us begin by stating that the Tracy Press is still open for business.
As we take all the necessary precautions outlined by the CDC and San Joaquin County Public Health Services, we understand that our community has various needs that require our services. We are here to help you keep your business running and communicate your messages. If you have people who need information about the ongoing crisis, we want to help get that information to them. All our essential services are running and, together, we want to help you in any way possible.
During the coronavirus crisis, the Tracy Press will reduce our office hours to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
We encourage all our friends in the community to conduct as much business as possible by phone or email to help slow the spread of the virus. If you must see us in person, we are here at your service during the hours above.
We can always be reached via the main office phone number, 209-835-3030. We will continue to deliver our weekly print edition on Fridays and publish news throughout the week here on our website. And we share frequent updates on our Facebook page.
We are also providing free access to all our coronavirus-related coverage on a dedicated page.
Thank you for being part of our community of readers.
