Editor,
Thank you, Tracy residents, who united in speaking at the council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17! I must say, this last city council meeting finally gave residents a glimmer of hope for the future of our city and the Westside project (previously known as the Tracy Gateway project). It’s been a while since our elected officials listened to the community they serve and finally voted in support of our needs.
Thank goodness for Council Members Davis, Arriola and Bedolla for listening to the residents. Not only for the Gateway/Westside project, but also for our Public Safety, supporting our Fire Department and residents of Tracy. The new partnership between our Fire Department and Rural Fire, is one of the best things for Tracy to improve our public safety. This decision ranks high up there with the decision to support EMS a few years ago.
Tracy can now take the lead and be the model for future firefighters throughout California. We have the best firefighters and fire paramedics. It took a few years to obtain council support and to accept the partnership. I hope the three council members continue to listen to the residents and maybe regain the trust of the residents (not just side with developers). These decisions directly impact our quality of life. It is important for our city council to continue to develop with smart growth in mind. Integrity counts! Give us our amenities and better infrastructure. We, Tracy, deserve better!
Collectively we can make a difference!
In case some of our residents missed the meeting, Mayor Young attempted to hijack the meeting for Vargas’ pity party. Our mayor disrespected the audience and staff’s time. Mayor Young is not for the people and that’s a real shame.
Alice English, Tracy
