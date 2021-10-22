Editor,
While Dave Kerst continues to spread venomous misinformation I feel compelled to respond. Of the hundreds of thousands seeking asylum at our Southern Border, a tiny fraction ARE being temporarily resettled here to await their day in court.
My big objection is to the Right Wing talking point that every one of these individuals is a raging Covid case! Exposed? Probably. Infected? Not so fast! He seems unaware that these folks get tested. He is blinded by his hatred of the “Other” to the point that he cannot see how ludicrous his argument is!
Come on Dave! These refugees are not a biological weapon! You are thinking of our home grown anti-vaxxers.
Denece Vincent, Tracy
