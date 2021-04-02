Editor,
As I watched the truck blow through the red – not yellow – light at Corral Hollow and 11th I thought “too bad there wasn’t a cop around.” Running red lights and speeding seem to be two of the most common traffic complaints in Tracy.
It would be nice if there was a cop stationed at every major intersection but that simply isn’t practical. If only there was an alternative. Oh wait there is – red light cameras.
Maybe it is time for the City of Tracy to look into installing red-light cameras at select intersections. I’m willing to bet that after a few dozen tickets get sent out the number of scofflaws will diminish.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.