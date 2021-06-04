Editor,
Once again California is in a drought. Surprise, surprise! Didn’t you know we really live in a desert and with the climate change it will not change? A year of rain then four or five years of drought.
Once again, the City of Tracy is asking and will soon demand a reduction in our watering of landscape. Again, lawns throughout Tracy will begin to match the city’s landscaping: dead lawns & weeds.
Why can’t our city leaders be water-wise like Las Vegas and offer rebates to residents for removing the grass and water sucking shrubs? Las Vegas offers a rebate of $3 a square foot of lawn removed and replaced with desert landscaping.
Wouldn’t the neighborhoods look so much nicer with water smart landscaping rather than dying or dead landscaping? Who knows even the city might hop on the bandwagon and clean up their house.
William Johnson, Tracy
