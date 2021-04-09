Editor,
The TOD and Gentrification of historic Tracy. The "Transit Oriented District" being proposed in and around Historic Tracy will do just that: Gentrify it. As a 4th generation Tracyite I am opposed to the said TOD as it is written. The TOD will Gentrify the very area that Tracy was built on. Both of my Grandfather's worked for the Rail Road in the yards just off of Mac Arthur. One of my Grandfather's lived in a box car, that the Rail Road provided, because there was not enough housing, with his family. The historic homes and buildings have significant meaning to me and many other generational Tracyites. The TOD will not improve our housing needs and only make the center of Tracy worst with much more congestion right at the heart of Tracy. Why would anybody put a TOD in a very old part of town right that is smack dab in the middle of town where the roads are narrower and infrastructure is outdated and never designed for such development? Wouldn't it be more productive and better planning to put a TOD in a proposed development that could accommodate such massive growth over a short period of time? I have grown up around historic Tracy, hearing all the great story's from old timers and the significance of it to Tracy. For these very reason's, I am Opposed to the TOD in historic downtown Tracy and the Gentrification of the very area that put Tracy on the map .
Sincerely,
Tim Silva, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.