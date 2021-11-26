Editor,
I am writing to bring attention to a matter that appears to create a conflict of interest in what should be a matter of pure public service. I have been informed that the current District 5 County Supervisor, Robert Rickman, now holds two full-time public service government positions—San Joaquin County Supervisor and California Highway Patrolman. Both of these positions are full-time jobs requiring the incumbent’s undivided attention and energy, and both of them are also government positions funded with our taxpayer money.
I bring this up because Mr. Rickman had said prior to his election that if he were elected as Supervisor, he would retire from his CA Highway Patrol position. I have recently been informed that Mr. Rickman is still hanging on to both full time jobs, creating the appearance that he is more concerned with keeping two positions of power and influence, and two excellent taxpayer-funded paychecks, than he is with fulfilling his obligations to his 5th District constituents by devoting his full commitment, focus, and dedication to representing them in the job to which he was elected.
Mr. Rickman has been in office as County Supervisor over 10 months now. It is time we reminded Supervisor Rickman that it is his duty to fulfill his commitment to the people of the 5th District by devoting his full time and energy to his elected position. Represent the people of 5th District full time!
Debbie Elliott, Wilmington, NC
