Editor,
What has happened to the public road funds in Tracy? Grant Line Road, Holly Drive, Tracy Boulevard are all barely drivable! Potholes that are dangerous and capable of doing damage to vehicles are more and more visible. What’s it going to take?
North School is being renovated and Holly, the street in front of the school, is destroyed and getting worse. Tens of millions could easily be spent on Tracy Road’s. It could be spent, but won’t, and if it were the roads wouldn’t last 5 years.
The roads in Tracy are NEVER constructed well. Why is that? Clover Road right after it was finished felt like you were driving on braille! Why did the City sign off and pay for garbage like that?! And after the roads are laid the jack hammering starts? That has always baffled me?! Other cities don’t have road troubles like Tracy’s and there really is NO EXCUSE for it being as bad as it has become!
The City of Tracy needs this problem addressed instead of passing it down to the next generation, Tracy’s roads won’t make it!
Matthew Reeves, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.