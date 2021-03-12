Editor,
I am terribly upset about the decision that the city council made to spend one half of a million dollars on a consultant on the transit-oriented downtown plan. This plan is another version of Measure Y which was voted down overwhelmingly by us Tracy citizens. Only one council person, Eleassia Davis listened to the people of Tracy and voted against this useless spending of our tax dollars.
What I cannot understand is that a developer is trying to get Tracy to let him build low-income housing on the property that is called the “Bow Tie Area” of downtown Tracy. This area used to be the main railroad switching yards of Tracy for over 70 years. There is so much contaminated soil there, it would take years plus probably a million dollars to clean up the contaminates. Many years ago, to the east of that area was an area that the railroad was forced to clean up which took several years, and thousands of dollars and they still test the soil and ground water there.
To the west, past the Tracy corporation yards there is still an empty field that has so much contaminates in it no one can develop it. This area was the old Getty Oil pumping station for their oil pipeline. I had a friend who lived in the same area and could not put a swimming pool in because if you dug more than 10 feet you would hit an oil like substance.
This is not an area for low-income housing. I cannot understand why the majority of the city council continue to fight for a project that will eventually fail and cost Tracy millions of dollars. Maybe we need to look at how the council will benefit from this, because the Tracy will not.
Stephen Ridolfi, Tracy
