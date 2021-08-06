Editor,
I was attacked outside of Staples/Home Depot on July 22, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m. I was slammed to the ground, my purse grabbed, and the attacker jumping in a waiting vehicle. Personnel at the nearby Staples called 911 and helped me with my injuries. Those employees are to be commended for stepping up and helping. One of those same employees contacted Tracy Police earlier regarding that same suspicious vehicle, but was told the police had no time to check it out. I have also not been contacted by Tracy Police with any status nor was my phone call to the officer who took my reported returned. I contacted the officer a week ago and left a voicemail.
In any event, I write to warn others who visit the shopping areas around Naglee (Home Depot, Staples, Petsmart, Winco, etc.) to be extremely careful and I recommend not carrying a purse. I have bruised ribs and cuts and scrapes from the incident.
Donna Skarloken, Tracy
