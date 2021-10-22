Editor,
The past several weeks I have been engaged in a dialogue with Tracy’s six-member Right-Wing Tag Team. Unfortunately, the conversation has become ill-mannered and shrill.
There is hardly an original idea among the Right-Wing Tag Team members. Everything they write is derivative from unreliable sources which are especially favored. The RWTT have a common approach, with common defects.
First is their pretend citations of sources. Some of them cite a source and a date. But you can’t search an entire newspaper for a single fact or quote.
A couple of Tracy’s RWTT have condemned what I said, but neglected to quote me. If you are going to disparage what someone said, you really need to identify it. How else can the reader judge for themselves?
The RWTT writers rely on information that comes from single individuals, rather than from organized institutions and agencies that collect and report data. You hear from “a border rancher,” a former “acting” and unconfirmed official, a sheriff, and erratic public personalities like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Ron Johnson.
The RWTT group seeks out extreme sources while disparaging respectable ones. They start with a forgone conclusion, and then assemble factoids to support it. There have been references to Fox News, the Washington Examiner, the Federalist, and the Daily Mail – all widely regarded as untrustworthy sources.
Two writers referred to the Daily Mail. Why seek news about the Mexico/US border from a British tabloid? The English version of Wikipedia, the on-line encyclopedia, has prohibited articles that cite the Daily Mail because of their, “reputation for poor fact-checking, sensationalism, and flat-out fabrication.”
Microsoft Edge has banned them too because, “this website generally fails to maintain basic standards of accuracy and accountability.”
Tracy’s Right-Wing Tag Team has fallen in love, (or become intoxicated), with unreliable sources.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.