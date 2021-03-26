Editor,
I’ve been paying attention to our City Council meetings and am disturbed about the actions of our Elected Officials. Bedolla, Vargas, Arriola and Young are streamrolling ahead with the downtown TOD (Transit Oriented Development), despite the clear vote against Measure Y, and despite countless voices calling for them to stop. Mateo Bedolla campaigned against the TOD, then once elected, fell in line with Vargas and the developers.
Mateo’s vote also allowed Vargas to be assigned to the Fire Department Board, despite a clear confict of interest: Vargas’s husband, a convicted felon, is a Division Chief for the same department Vargas is now serving on the board for. Our citizens called in against this in large numbers but were not heard.
Our citizens voted against added congestion in our downtown that we’ll see with the council’s implementation of the TOD. And, they voted to preserve our historic buildings. Despite the ACTUAL votes of Tracy Citizens, Arriola stated that OUR votes "do NOT matter"!
The people of Tracy have really gotten tired of being sold down the river by special interests. The City Council MUST be held accountable. They are ELECTED representatives and they are duty bound to uphold the will of the people.
Chris Overheul, Tracy
