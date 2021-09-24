Editor,
PLEASE parents, students, anyone and everyone inform Tracy Unified School District that their new websites for all schools are basically useless! Information is extremely limited, no info about sports or events, links at the top of the page are not linked to anything. There are many of us who only know about the Homecoming events through word of mouth, and cannot find details. One mother doesn't know where her son should go to be included as he is performing!
They probably think they are being cool and keeping up with the kids by using Facebook and "video announcements," and "social media central" but it is all lacking and simply cumbersome.
Provide us inclusive, up-to-date information! Communication!
Parents, students, let the school district know they need to get it together!
Thanks,
A Frustrated and Disappointed Grandmother
Carolyn Judd, Tracy
