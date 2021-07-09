Editor,
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States has been a success.
When all of the data has been analyzed and considered, this is the proper conclusion. In six short months, 67% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For context, the same percentage—67%—of eligible voters cast a ballot in last year’s record-breaking turnout presidential election. That represents the highest voter participation in over a century.
However, instead of that framing, much of the media’s focus has been on the fact that we missed the Biden Administration’s ambitious target of at least 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4. We all remember the dark days of 2020 when our lives came to a standstill, death rates soared and no vaccine was in sight. In just six months, we have slowly been able to get back to normal—reuniting with family and friends, going to church and school and being able to have dinner at a restaurant. None of these privileges would be possible without the vaccine.
There is no doubt that we have more work to do—people are still getting sick and dying of COVID—but at a small fraction of last year’s deadly rates. However, the effectiveness of the vaccine translates into hundreds of thousands–or more–lives saved. That, my friends, is called a success.
Alvin Vaughn, Tracy
