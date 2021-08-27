Editor,
On Sept. 14 there will be a recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom forced on us by disgruntled Republicans. I urge you to vote NO!
Evidently the only way the Republicans can beat Newsom is if his name is not on the ballot.
According to polls the leading contender is a talk show host whose main criticism of Gov. Newsom is that he is “arrogant.” I’ve met and talked with Gavin and found him anything but arrogant.
Look at Gavin Newsom’s record. Gavin was sworn in on Jan. 7, 2019. Calls for his recall started soon after his inauguration. He inherited a fairly healthy state, his first year in office was relatively calm. Despite no controversy the “Recall Newsom” officially started in February 2020, before COVID reared its deathly head.
It should be clear that the only reason for this wasteful recall ($276-million) is that a minority of voters did not like the outcome of the last election.
With the large number of candidates it is a sure thing that a minority of all voters, let alone all registered voters, will elect the governor. This is not democracy, this is minority rule.
Governor Newsom has done a very good job protecting us from COVID while increasing California’s budget surplus to an incredible $75.7 billion.
You must vote NO on the recall to prevent our state from becoming another Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and so many other states where the hospitals are once again full of COVID patients, where a woman will no longer have control of her own body, and we will be ruled by the religious right. If you care about your health and the health of your neighbors, if you believe in a woman’s right to choose, and if you love California vote NO!
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
