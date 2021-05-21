Editor,
It’s ironic that on the page after the op-ed, “Let’s talk about the California housing shortage” there is an article titled “County declared in state of emergency.” Let’s talk about housing and the drought.
Governor Newsom has called for 3.5 million new houses by 2025, or 875,000 new houses per year. That is an ambitious goal.
Let’s look at some figures. There is an average of 2.95 people per-household in California. Each person uses 85 gallons of water per-day. That’s 250.75 gallons per-day per-house. If 875,000 new homes are built in one year, 74,375,000 additional gallons will be used per-day! Where is this water coming from?
California supposedly caps “indoor” water usage at 50 gallons per person per day. Let’s face it, it is not enforced. But even if it was strictly enforced, where would the water come from?
I’ve lived in California since the end of 1990. It seems that there has been a drought about half that time. This year is not a one-off. We are often in drought.
Every time there is a drought (and even when there is not) we hear from farmers that they need more water. I am not unsympathetic to that plea; agriculture is important to California’s economy. Environmentalists say more water needs to be diverted to our rivers and streams. Again I have sympathy. And of course homeowners want to take showers, water their lawns, etc. So during every drought there is a fight over who should take priority.
Circling back to housing, it is true that we need more and better housing for many who already live in California. Far too many people live in substandard buildings, and there are far too many homeless.
But we have to ask ourselves how many people can California support?
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
