Editor,
I found the reading of Tracy City Council regular meeting minutes March 2, 2021, 7:00 p.m. very interesting and entertaining. “Mayor Pro Tem Vargas responded Measure Y was a City Council measure voted 4:1 in favor of the measure, being singled out, but it was a measure by the City of Tracy,” end quote. Council member Vargas I ask “who is the City of Tracy”.
From Dan Evans, Letters to the editor, March 26, 2021:
“Dan Arriola stated during a City Council meeting that our vote wasn’t the deciding factor on Measure Y, because 100% of our citizens didn’t vote (including those not old enough to vote).” end quote. Do I dare think that he would prefer a two-thirds vote to pass future measures? For me, that would define the will of the people. And I would support it one-hundred percent.
More concerning to me is the cost of housing here in Tracy. Anyone who is searching for a home on the west and east side of the Altamont will find themselves competing with deep pockets. And they naively underestimate the other person’s greed. California being a blue state whose residents may be like-minded and share similar liberal thoughts, I would presume that this housing situation would have been remedied after the last housing bubble. I know of a young couple that is searching for their forever home, they have been outbid $165K, $125K, here in Tracy and over $200K in Livermore.
My recommendations are along the lines of equity. And that is a tall order. By the time Tracy Hills is built out houses there will be well over $1,000,000. I am left with 23 words and that’s not enough to recommend a solution so please share yours, what say you: Who are the "City of Tracy?”
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
