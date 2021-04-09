Editor,
Skilled administrators follow a systematic process to solve problems. It begins with defining a problem, isolating a variety of causes, exploring possible solutions, and matching them with the available resources.
Others, uninterested in causes, settle on affixing blame. In this view, everything that happens is somebody’s fault. If there was a Josef Stalin School of Administration, the standard problem-solving strategy would be: define the problem, find out who is to blame, eliminate them!
David Kerst and Elizabeth Best follow this approach when discussing the immigrants at the border. Dave writes, “Joe Biden created this crisis”. Elizabeth blames it on the Democrats, “and the evils of their president”.
But many people are anxious to hear a less superficial explanation for the surge at the border. A recent article in the Washington Post titled “The Migrant Surge at the Southern Border is Actually a Predictable Pattern,” examines causes. Utilizing U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, they demonstrate that what we are seeing is a seasonal pattern that has been repeated regularly over the past few years and will taper off with May’s rising temperatures. The exception was 2020 when fear of the pandemic, health-related restrictions by Mexican and American authorities, and a collapsing U.S. jobs market reduced the numbers temporarily.
Climate change is another cause. Two category 4 hurricanes struck Central America in one month and made landfall 15 miles apart. In combination with repeated droughts, much of Central America's economy has been decimated. You can add gang violence, drug wars and the promises of human traffickers to the push factors.
Pull factors include a recovering U.S. economy, a new Catholic president, and an end to the separation of families policy.
Or you can stick with Elizabeth and David and ignore all of the “causes” above. It’s Joe Biden’s fault.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.