Editor,
Please join the Candlelight Vigil honoring the Atlanta victims this Friday evening 7-8 p.m., being held in front of City Hall at the fountain (333 Civic Center Drive). Local Asian community organizations, Asian community leaders in Tracy, and Asian youth are standing in solidarity. Attendees will hear from activists and their allies, as well as create a moment of silence to honor victims of the Atlanta shooting.
This event is a time to peacefully reflect, heal, and understand the moment we as a city, county, and nation are in. By bringing awareness to the rise in violence and hate crimes against the Asian Community across our Country, we are ready to be the change we seek.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be physical distancing and all attendees must wear masks or face coverings. To maximize safety, only battery powered candles and/or phone flashlights and screens as candles, rather than actual candles will be permitted.
Update: This event was planned before the shooting in Boulder, CO. Both events highlight the tragedy of not addressing very serious issues in our society, and settling for gridlock in our politics and governance. Please attend whether you support better mental healthcare, gun sense legislation, women, Asians, Pacific Islanders, police .... Your voice and your heart are needed.
Lisa Roth, Tracy
