Regarding Goldie Hineman’s response to my original letter, I’ll say this. I didn’t use any particularly big words the first time around. I didn’t question the overall worth of 4-H, or even remotely go into areas such as woodworking, sewing or cake decoration. All I said was there is something morally questionable — I’m really holding back on what I’d rather say — about convincing an intelligent animal with feelings that it is loved, then quickly abandoning it in the horrific process of slaughter. I can’t explain it any further without repeating myself. You either get it or you don’t.
Carl Dellano, Tracy
