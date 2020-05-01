EDITOR,
While we are all allowed our opinion, and the right to question others’ way of life, I would like to speak to the author of those who do not comprehend the value of 4-H and FFA. As one of the community leaders of our local Jefferson 4-H chapter, I can speak from personal experience. My children have been members of 4-H for many years and have raised many animals for market. They began with chickens and turkeys and then goats and sheep, and now one of my children is raising a steer. They have also participated in other projects such as woodworking, sewing, cooking, cake decorating, gardening, baking, finance, theater, welding, rabbit care, card making, dog training, crafts, fine art, robotics, and so much more! Every interest a child could have can be addressed and taught if there is a volunteer leader available to teach. Community service is an integral part of our club. Our members graduate with many skills and learn the proper care of many kinds of animals. This includes selling them at market and feeding families. Some may choose not to eat meat, and that is fine, but you don't get to tell people how they should raise their children. If anyone has any questions about joining 4-H, you can look us up on the San Joaquin County 4-H website.
Goldie Hineman, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.