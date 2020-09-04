EDITOR,
Earlier this week, I came across this 2005 article: “I-580 home to 3 of Bay Area’s worst traffic bottlenecks / East Bay gridlock fueled by growth in San Joaquin Valley,” by Leslie Fulbright, SF Chronicle staff writer, published Jan. 7, 2005.
On a recent “60 Minutes” broadcast, there was a story about autonomous trucks (computer-operated self-driving vehicles). This week, I heard on the radio that drone package delivery is near.
Yes, I was in Livermore again this Monday and was one of the commuters stuck in traffic because of a dually truck hauling vehicles that caught fire, thus spreading it to the hillside. This was 1.5 miles west of Flynn Road.
I am still wondering what happened to the big-rig that crashed at the I-205 and I-580 Y. Is that driver OK? How and why did it happen? Who foots the bill for the responders?
In my search, I did come across the incident on Aug. 3, 6:30 a.m., a big-rig overturning its load of grain on the eastbound lanes. By 2:20 p.m., the accident cleanup was completed.
By the way, in addition, I came across the story of the fuel tanker that spilled over 3,000 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone National Park this August. Again I ask, how and why did this happen?
What comes to mind at this moment is “rule of law.” It can be as simple as, “Johnny, you can’t play until you complete your homework.” Or, “Truckers, stay in your lane and drive 55 mph.” And let’s add, “Drive over the speed limit and erratically during commute times and lose your license three days for each mile over the speed limit and fines.”
It seems nowadays nobody wants to be an enforcer. The price of freedom, I guess. Happy commuting, all.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
