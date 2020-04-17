EDITOR,
Regarding “The show must go on,” years back, I asked a neighbor’s daughter about the pig she used to dress up, cuddle, and show off for photographers. “Where’s Sweetie Pie?” She burst into tears and said they would meet in heaven. I think their reunion was more likely on opposite sides of the sneeze guard at Hometown Buffet. I know of what I speak when I say that, although they express it differently, pigs have the intelligence and feelings of dogs, including love of the human who is kind to them. And the moment the slaughter process begins — shoved, prodded, and loaded up — trust me, they know they will be butchered, just as other animals instinctively know, particularly lambs. I admit I am a carnivore, but I still don’t get it, the notion that kids and teens should learn this sort of philosophy: being deceptive, pretending to care, then pulling the rug out. You know, what people often do to each other. Like we used to say in high school — excuse the vernacular — humped and dumped.
Melissa Chan, Tracy
