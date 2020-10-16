Editor,
I would like to let the community know the importance of submitting a letter to outline important issues, questions and topics that the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) must address in the upcoming Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS) for the continued operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (Livermore Lab) Main Site in Livermore, and Site 300 high explosives testing range near Tracy.
More than 2,000 current and former Livermore Lab employees have applied through the Labor Department for compensation for serious illnesses, including cancer, believed to have been caused by on-the-job exposures to radioactive and toxic materials.
NNSA noted in particular that the SWEIS would seek to raise the emission limit for tritium, which is radioactive hydrogen.
The SWEIS should analyze an alternative future for Livermore Lab; one in which the Lab does more unclassified, civilian science work and less work on developing new and modified nuclear bomb designs.
The Livermore Lab Main Site was placed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list of most contaminates sites in the nation in 1987. The Site 300 high explosives testing range near Tracy was placed on the EPA Superfund list in 1990.
Please, it is important to write your letter and send it by email to: LLNLSWEIS@nnsa.doe.gov.
For more information of this issue, you can visit www.trivalleycares.org or email Marylia@earthlink.net. If you don’t know English, you can email raiza@trivalleycares.org, I will gladly help to translate your letter and help you send it.
NNSA will hold a second virtual public meeting on Monday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Deadline for public comment is Wednesday, October 21, 2020
For NNSA NEPA reading room visit: https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/nnsa-nepa-reading-room
Raiza Marciscano-Bettis, Tracy
