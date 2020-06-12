EDITOR,
While candidate Ted Howze’s despicable comments have caused his own Republican Party to abandon his campaign, we should direct our attention to the accomplishments of our congressman, Jeff Harder. In his first term he has held 17 in-person town halls and several phone town halls. Congressman Harder has sponsored numerous pieces of legislation and co-sponsored hundreds more. Legislation introduced by both Republicans and Democrats have his support. Items including tax fairness, secure ports, suicide prevention, veterans, patriotic employers, family farmer relief, affordable housing, and blocking robocalls. Without him, who will protect us from being overrun by nutria? This is the very definition of representation for our local interests. We are fortunate to have him as our congressman.
Jerry Kineen, Tracy
