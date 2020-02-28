EDITOR,
I can’t believe what a mess the city’s “ad hoc” homelessness committee has made of the issue.
Rhodesia Ransom and two other council members insisted that the city form a committee of two — Ransom and Arriola — to address homelessness in Tracy. Other council members asked to be included but were denied. If three or more council members are involved in meetings, then a public agenda and minutes along with public input is required. That’s a long way of saying an “ad hoc” council committee can operate behind closed doors.
The “ad hoc” committee was formed 10 months ago on April 16, 2019. So Ransom becomes the de facto czar of homelessness in Tracy with no oversight. What’s been accomplished? There have been a few public meetings and a consultant was hired to write a plan which is past due.
In January there was a public meeting and the consultant presented some facts and figures. There was something of an uproar about a need for a warming center and safe parking for people living in their vehicles. The ad hoc committee, feeling the heat, declared an “emergency.” We’ve been waiting 10 months for their plan, but now it’s an emergency. They demand the city respond immediately. At last night’s meeting (Feb. 18), without proper procedure and thorough consideration, the council took action on the committee’s “emergency.” It looks like Tracy will get a warming center just in time for spring. Talk about goofy.
Could all this be because Rhodesia Ransom is running for county supervisor? She often talks about leadership, transparency, and accountability. She’s failing at all three.
Pete Mitracos, Tracy
