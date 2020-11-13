Editor,
I am a young college student and have been living in Tracy with my family for only 10 years now. I have always had an interest in history and a desire to understand why my community came to be the way it is. Watching the wonderfully made documentary celebrating Sam Matthews and his contributions to the development of Tracy made me feel a great sense of connectedness and appreciation that we all should be more in-tune to.
As Mr. Rogers said, "...oh my this is a noisy world." Too often are we distracted and pulled away simply from being. To Sam, thank you for your devotion to bringing truth, connection and an understanding of Tracy's history to this community.
Brady Applonie, Tracy
