EDITOR,
I’ve witnessed two separate occasions at the Tracy Post Office that upset me and yet I wasn’t sure if it was my responsibility to deal directly with the situation.
The first one was on April 2. I was inside the counter area of the facility. Suddenly, for no reason, a young man in the line burst out of the line making statements in a language I am not familiar with as he paced back and forth and all around the other customers, wearing no mask and no gloves. No protection for other people at all. Fortunately he left quite abruptly.
The second incident was on April 7. The service area was extremely busy as people were in line all the way out of the most eastern door of the building. I joined the line. As I neared the point in the building where you enter the counter area — I spotted a 30ish-year-old man with no protection, going back and forth between the self-help area and the employee counter area. I became very upset when the gentleman violated the employee work area by sticking his unprotected head between the sheets of visqueen and yakking loudly at the service person. I did not want to initiate a confrontation with this youngster without authorization. Fortunately, he left the building within a minute of him spilling his germs on and in most every area of the building used by customers.
When I spoke to the Tracy Postmaster, Doreen, I suggested at the least she should post placards stating, “No Mask – No Service.” Gloves are another matter for another day. I even offered to print the placards for her. Her response was a calm, simple, “I don’t know if I can do that.” Heck, Doreen, then find out and get back to me. I believe we’d need P.D. to be aware of this program as well. This signage is simple, similar to “no shirt, no shoes, no service,” and many would violate it but it’s a step in the right direction for our citizens’ safety.
I’m not trying to play Big Brother; but it isn’t that difficult to wear a face mask for a few minutes to keep the rest of us out of harm’s way.
Bill Hopple, Tracy
