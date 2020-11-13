Editor,
On October 25, 2020, you reported that the San Joaquin County COVID-19 restrictions are weeks away from relaxation.
The county's cases recently leveled off at about 4.9 new daily cases per 100,000 as of October and moving towards a less restrictive ‘moderate’ tier of under four daily cases.
"Relaxing" the current restrictions can create a sense that the virus has run its course. Although there are fewer cases, this does not mean that the virus is completely gone. Social distancing and masks should not be overlooked especially around this time.
We can learn from a historical precedent of the 1918 "Spanish" influenza pandemic. When the flu first hit in the States, city officials shut down public operations and imposed social distancing. Analyzing each city’s deaths per 100,000 people reveals that quarantining yielded a significant decrease, but were followed by an increase after restrictions were loosened. For example, Columbus, Ohio, imposed longer periods of social distancing measures that effectively "flattened the curve" of the flu than other cities; San Joaquin similarly experienced this. When the situation improved, Columbus slowly eased its restrictions and evidently lowered the overall death rates without a spike in death cases. Contrarily, San Francisco in 1918 eased their influenza social distancing measures too quickly, causing a second wave of deaths.
Applying this to COVID-19, we understand that the restrictions could be lifted soon, and we should try to avoid a repeat of past mistakes—mainly a spike in cases immediately following the laxing of distancing measures.
Because of this, better sanitation in public places should be emphasized. People should still be 6-feet apart from each other and consistently wear a mask. As redundant as this reminder can get, these actions will be much more important now that places are opening at higher capacities.
Alexander Yanga, Tracy
