After watching the previous two Tracy City Council meetings where an emergency workaround to the homelessness issue in Tracy was discussed, I decided to share my frustration as I suspect others may feel the same. Why did the council wait until the middle of winter to present this issue to the city staff to resolve as an emergency? I commend the ad hoc committee for doing community outreach to try to develop solutions. I also understand the need of ad hoc committees because having all five council members involved would probably yield little or no movement on any major issue as they would likely spend most of their time bickering amongst themselves about petty personal differences. But knowing that nighttime temperatures tend to be low in the winter, the ad hoc committee should have come forward last summer with a request for city staff to plan and implement a warming center or a safe parking area. How can the council expect the city staff to plan and implement any reasonable workaround or fix with winter fading into spring already? While emotions and frustrations are elevated for many stakeholders, berating staff is counterproductive. Leaders solve problems — not implicate their team. And while some homeless folks could benefit from the social services provided by the county near the Stockton homeless shelter, we can’t afford to pile folks into a bus and send them to Stockton and then back to Tracy every day. Given that this is an election year, let’s all be mindful that we need a proactive city council and county board of supervisors with leadership skills to bring viable proposals in a timely manner. I commend the city staff for tolerating the often dysfunctional city council.
Thomas Cox, Tracy
