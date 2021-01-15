Editor,
Last week Steve Wampler, Frank Aquila and Rev. Greg Bowser held a downtown rally to call on the U.S. Congress to overturn the recent presidential election. This is a banana republic solution. These Banana Republicans say there was massive voter fraud. They are wrong.
No respectable (not named Fox) news organization has agreed that there was massive electoral fraud. Attorney General Barr said that the Justice Department found no evidence of large-scale fraud. Christopher Krebs, the head of CISA inside the Department of Homeland Security said, “There is no evidence that any voting system … was in any way compromised.” He continued, “Unfortunately, as we moved on from November 3, we began to see wild and baseless claims of domestic origin.”
The governor and Secretary of State of Georgia said the same, as did Gabriel Sterling, the head of state elections. He held a lengthy press conference last week where he systematically went down a list of a dozen or so false claims, debunking each in turn.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed his colleagues last week: “We’re debating a step that has never been taken in American history - whether congress should over-rule voters and overturn a presidential election.” He continued, “President Trump claims, “The election was stolen. Dozens of lawsuits received hearings in courtrooms all across the country, but over and over the courts rejected these claims.”
Senator McConnell said that, “Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election. The voters, the courts and the states have spoken.”
The Banana Republicans say they have all sorts of evidence. The trouble is that their evidence and testimony has not been cross examined in the 60-plus filed court cases. The voices mentioned above are honest and honorable Republicans. Argue with them.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.