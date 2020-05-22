EDITOR,
Regarding “State of emergency is over” (Carol Blevins, Your Voice, May 15), no one sitting at home wants to stay home, but we must open safely for our elderly and at-risk community members. Eighty percent (the will of the people) want to open safely. That’s what our governor and local leaders are doing by opening in stages, increasing testing, and requiring masks and social distancing.
The reason our curve flattened is that we abided by SIP. This is why our hospitals were not overwhelmed and why we can begin to slowly open. Thank goodness we have only had 32 deaths in San Joaquin County. But if we’re not careful, that number could rise like we are seeing in other places opening too quickly and we could put more people and front-line workers at greater risk. Please take it slow and stop pressuring our leaders to go too fast.
I hear people talk about rights but being a good American also means recognizing our responsibility. Our rights do not extend to risking others’ health and lives. Often the same people complaining that their rights are being overlooked are the same ones complaining about wearing masks or social distancing. At the market today I saw at least a third of the patrons without masks. I was there with an elderly lady helping her get groceries and worried about so many people putting her at risk. If you want to get things open sooner — wear a mask! Be OK with social distancing and abiding by rules of private businesses who have a right and responsibility to implement guidelines.
As John Kennedy said, “…ask what you can do for your country.” Right now, what you can do for your country is be patient, wear a mask, social distance and stay home if you can.
Jenny Wood, Tracy
