EDITOR,
Raise your hands, it’s time to be counted!
Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a count of every person in the country as outlined in the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 2. “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, … within every subsequent Term of ten Years…”
Beginning March 12, instructions will be sent from the U.S. Census Bureau on how to respond to the census — online, phone or mail.
April 1 is the official Census Day; EVERYONE will receive an official invitation to participate, you do not have to be a citizen. There is NO citizenship question on the census. This was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Between May and July, census representatives will start the process of in-person interviews for those households who have not responded.
Why is this important? Well, it’s how we determine how many representatives we have in the House and we certainly don’t want to lose any! It also determines how federal money is disbursed — if we don’t have an accurate count of people, we may lose money for schools, fire departments, roads, health clinics and Medicaid, to name a few.
I encourage everyone to ignore the fake information that’s floating around and check out www.2020census.gov for complete information and the FACTS about the census. Don’t let anyone stand in the way of you participating in democracy.
Because you count, you should be counted.
Robin Cole, Tracy
