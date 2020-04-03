EDITOR,
In reference to Dave Kerst and his letter “Relief bill held hostage” from March 27:
Wouldn’t it be great if we all stuck to the facts instead of regurgitating politically motivated misinformation from Faux News?
Mr. Kerst singles out Josh Harder for “standing by” Nancy Pelosi while the House majority refused to vote on the proposed stimulus bill from the Senate on Tuesday, March 24. The fact is that the House passed a better bill just three days later that President Trump signed and that provided more support for more Americans and workers
The fact is that the Senate tried to sneak in $350 billion in deferred taxes for individuals owning rental properties with income in excess of $500,000 in the original stimulus package. That would have been really nice for some of the 1% real estate investors including the Trump family, but provided nothing but additional tax burden for 99% of U.S. taxpayers.
The fact is that the bill that was passed and signed by the President on Friday still has $170 billion over 10 years in deferred real estate taxes for those landlords with income in excess of $500,000. The best thing about refusing to vote on the original McConnell Senate bill is that the bill that House Dems did pass eliminated a lot of other fluff benefiting large corporations, bailouts, and it added assistance for workers on sick leave, payroll tax deductions and $200 more for people getting a stimulus check.
For really the first time in 3½ years, we can give thanks to the Senate, House and the White House for working together to negotiate a stimulus package benefiting many more Americans. “Holding a bill hostage” sometimes is for the greater good. Thank you, Josh Harder, for sticking to your guns this time.
Bruce Frank, Tracy
