David Kerst wrote recently, “For years conservatives have chided Mickey McGuire to be more thorough in his research.” No, they haven’t! Over my 40 years of writing, many have disagreed with my arguments, but no one has reasonably faulted me for the thoroughness of my research. Dave is simply trying to undermine my hard-earned reputation for careful, accurate writing and research.
I hold B.A. and M.A. degrees in political science from Stanford and the University of Florida. I have excellent training in research. Delta College was impressed enough with my credentials to hire me to teach political science for the evening division in Tracy and Manteca over a 30-year period.
The Tracy Press thought enough of my skills, knowledge and objectivity to print a column I wrote under the byline “Town Crier” when they were publishing five days a week. Dave may ridicule and attempt to lecture me, but the truth is that on the topic of elections, I’m qualified to teach him the subject. Dave’s attempt to sully my reputation won’t change that.
Dave writes, “McGuire was busted once again for wrong inaccurate information.” He’s trying to establish that there is a pattern of inaccuracy. There’s not. It’s a cheap trick.
Kerst continues, “Democrats no longer distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants.” That’s silly! He claims, “Illegal immigrants are a voting constituency for the Democratic Party.” That’s nonsense.
You can tell a lot about people’s sophistication by the sources they use. Dave relies on the Public Interest Legal Foundation. Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia, says of the PILF, “The group has made false claims about the extent of voter fraud in the United States”. Politifact, the fact-checking agency, judges their claims to be “false.”
Dave Kerst’s attempt to impugn my reputation is shameful.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
