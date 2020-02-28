EDITOR,
In my opinion, Mayor Rickman’s statement about buying bus tickets for the homeless was taken out of context. His suggestion was because night temps were in the low 30s, and a new shelter in Stockton could get those “who wanted to go” out of the cold. This might have been able to be implemented rather quickly, while other options presented by an appointed committee was only in the proposal stage and wouldn’t be implemented anytime soon. Further statements were made that it would be completely voluntary and that the city would have to follow through with calls to make sure there was someone on the receiving end, like a bed in a shelter, a home of a family member, in Stockton or any other city of the person’s choosing. It certainly wasn’t, just bus them to Stockton, as some have implied. One council member stated that other organizations already offer tickets, and that she would “buy somebody a bus ticket if they just say that that’s what they want to do.” So why was it all right for one council member to say that, yet the mayor is faulted for doing the same? See the council meeting video for yourself (www.ci.tracy.ca.us).
So why was this brought to the attention of a local TV news station? It’s an election year, when anything you say or do will be twisted and taken out of context for political gain, I suspect!
Sharon Mize, Tracy
