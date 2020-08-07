EDITOR,
Saturday evening, Aug. 1, we were returning home from Livermore and we stopped by a convenience store, which took on a whole new meaning. I was waiting outside while my friend was purchasing a soft drink.
Two young men positioned their vehicle outside the store blocking two parking slots and the front entrance sidewalk. That move got my attention. The young men went in and came out minutes later and entered the empty parked vehicle. My friend returned and began to tell me of the events in the store.
One of the young men was stuffing snacks in his pants and was wearing a puffy jacket although it was a very warm night. He had dropped several candy bars on the floor and explaining what a mess he was making. My friend did not understand why the two employees did not intervene; the young men left the store without paying for the merchandise and without incident — how convenient.
The following day while doing errands, we came across a police action at Grant Line Road and Tracy Boulevard. Weapons drawn by several officers. Don’t know what the outcome of that situation was (trying to avoid stray bullets).
Monday morning approximately 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 580 eastbound a truck overturned. I was on 580 at 11:30 a.m. westbound and witnessed the several hundreds if not thousands of cars and trucks at a crawl on the eastbound lanes, it looked like from Grant Line Road west to First Street traffic was stopped. Later that afternoon I headed back to Tracy and heard the news there was an accident just east of North Livermore Avenue. I was able to use the frontage road and avoided the backup.
Can’t wait for a vaccine and getting back to normal. Take care.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
