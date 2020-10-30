Editor,
TUSD needs a change in school board leadership. More voices need to be heard in our community! I support ZACH HOFFERT, ANA BLANCO, AND GERALD JEFFS. Why?
n TUSD had the money to purchase devices for students years ago, but chose not to, yet...
n TUSD preached to teachers that our jobs as educators was to "prepare students for the 21st century." ALL of our surrounding school districts invested in their STUDENTS by purchasing needed technology which means...
n TUSD lacks the leadership needed to make sound fiscal choices...
n TUSD was ready and willing to cut 150+ classified positions last June when it was not necessary — no other surrounding district was considering this before the state budget was released, which means...
n TUSD lacks the leadership to make sound fiscal choices...
n TUSD has decimated its Special Education department, cutting needed services to many students, which means...
n TUSD lacks the leadership to make sound fiscal choices...
n TUSD lacks the commitment to understanding student mental health needs — watch the very telling incumbent interviews on the Sikhs of Tracy FB page, which means...
New voices with visionary ideas need to be heard. We need leaders who will invest in our students! Please vote for ZACH HOFFERT, ANA BLANCO, AND GERALD JEFFS!!!
June Yasemsky, Tracy
