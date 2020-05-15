EDITOR,
I’m not sure where Mrs. Best gets her information regarding Medicare for All (“Protect medical freedom of choice,” May 8), but the last time I checked, the current Medicare program has done absolutely nothing to change the private insurance industry. As a matter of fact, when you start to near your 65th birthday, every private insurance company in the country starts coming out of the woodwork to send you information to join their plan as a supplement to the government-run Medicare program. If it is so detrimental, please explain to me why they want everyone’s business. The current Medicare program allows each participant to decide if they want a supplemental plan and places no restrictions on who you choose as your insurance provider. The reasons that private insurance companies currently employ thousands of lobbyists and spend billions of dollars in political donations are actually pretty simple. They know that a universal health care program for everyone will cut into their huge profit margins because under Medicare there are fixed costs of every medical procedure. Their CEOs will no longer be making $25-30 million a year and the days of $25,000 half-an-hour visits to the ER will be a thing of the past. Josh Harder has accomplished more for the people of the Central Valley in his 18 months in office than Jeff Denham did in eight years. He also waited until after the 2018 election to claim victory and put U.S. congressman after his name, unlike his upcoming opponent, who in February sent out mailers claiming to be the U.S. congressman from the 10th Congressional District before he even competed in the primary election. I am just one of thousands of volunteers who have supported Josh because he believes in representing all of the people in the valley.
James Nelson, Tracy
