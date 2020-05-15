EDITOR,
Come November, we will have the opportunity to vote for many offices, one of which is to return Rep. Josh Harder to Congress or to select his opponent. I will definitely be casting my ballot for Josh Harder. Even if you don’t agree 100% with his politics, you will have to admit that he has shown he truly cares and works hard for the people in his district. But even if you don’t agree with that, you only have to look at the character of his opponent to know that Harder is not only the BEST choice, he’s really the ONLY choice.
A recent article in the Modesto Bee shared posts from 2017 from Ted Howze’s Facebook and Twitter accounts that made me want to take a long hot shower with disinfectant. These disgusting rants were all across the board from hating those of Mexican heritage, vehement anti-Muslim sentiments, disparaging an African American member of the House of Representatives and basically calling one of the Parkland students a liar. Now Howze says he didn’t post them, that someone else, with both access to his Twitter and FB accounts, posted them. I mean, really, what else is he gonna say? “Oh yeah, that was me, my bad.”
I would like to point out that he didn’t take them down until 2018, when he ran, and lost, the bid for Congress. If his denial is true, the fact that he surrounds himself with people who have that mindset and trusts them enough to give them his passwords does not inspire confidence in his judgment.
We need a person in Congress who will represent ALL of this community, who will work to bring us together, not drive us apart. That person is Josh Harder, not his opponent.
Robin Cole, Tracy
