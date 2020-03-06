EDITOR,
I’m writing in response to Eva Villalovoz’s letter to the editor that talked about Veronica Vargas spearheading the sidewalk project on Mount Diablo and Mount Oso. My friend Lisa de Pasquale started the idea. She went to City Hall to find out how to go about getting it done.
Lisa asked me to work with her, so we went to every property owner to explain to them what we were trying to do and to see how they felt about it. All of the property owners except for one agreed to it.
We went to Sacramento because we heard they were going to grant money for sidewalks. We found out Tracy was going to receive the money. City Council OK’d the project.
Veronica Vargas helped get it through.
I want to thank all the city officials and the council for getting it done
Josie Lopez, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.