Dear Editor:
I have bad news for Mickey McGuire (Your Voice, Sept. 25), who knocked Elizabeth Best for noting that the GOP helped African-Americans by supporting their right to vote in the 19th Century. As McGuire said, “that was then, this is now.”
No, Mr. McGuire, the Democratic Party, the party of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation is still, after all these years, treating African-Americans in a pernicious way in the 21st Century.
For example, Baltimore, Maryland has been run by the Democratic Party for more than half-a-century. McGuire and every Democrat should be required to watch some advertisements by Kimberly Klacik, an African-American woman and GOP congressional candidate in that city.
Klacik points out that “the worst place for a black person to live in America is in a Democratic-controlled city.”
The Democratic-controlled Baltimore is one of the top five most dangerous cities in America; its murder rate is 10 times the U.S. average and its poverty rate is more than 20 percent.
Unlike Joe Biden, who spoke at the funeral of former KKK member Robert Byrd and who co-authored the 1994 crime bill that locked up thousands of African-American men for non-violent offenses, President Trump has helped the black community.
Trump’s police-reform executive order released thousands of people from jail (90 percent of whom were black). His economic plan produced the lowest black unemployment rate in U.S. history and he has promoted opportunity zones. He also increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities by more than $100 million.
The Nov. 3 election marks a clear choice between someone who has helped the black community (Trump) and someone who thinks “you ain’t black” unless you vote for him (Biden).
Joe Walker, Tracy
