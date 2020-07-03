EDITOR,
I would like to express my thanks to Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman for the uncommon courage he has shown in standing with congressional candidate Ted Howze.
While Howze might have used more diplomacy in his social media posts, he has demonstrated excellent character as a veterinarian, high school football coach and Turlock City Council member.
Conversely, Democratic Rep. Josh Harder often shows fine talking skills, but has already put together a record strewn with broken promises and less than sterling character.
Let me provide a tragic example. As a candidate, Harder promised 10th Congressional District voters that he would put our interests first, ahead of the Democratic Party and Nancy Pelosi.
The day after Christmas in 2018, a Newman police officer, Ronil Singh, was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, protected by state sanctuary laws passed by Democrats in California.
The then-Stanislaus County sheriff, Adam Christianson, blamed California’s sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Perez Arriaga to U.S. immigration officials for two previous drunken driving arrests. If Perez Arriaga had been reported, the sheriff said, Officer Singh would still be alive (see Associated Press article, Dec. 28, 2018).
Christianson asked why the state was “providing sanctuary for criminals (and) gang members.”
Almost the same question should be asked of Harder. You’ve been in office for 18 months; is a there a reason you haven’t condemned this law, put us ahead of the Democratic Party and kept your word?
If Robin Cole, James Nelson, Scott Arbogast and Jerry Kineen want to talk about Howze’s social media posts, that’s fine, but then they can defend their congressmen’s failure to condemn a Democratic Party law that has led to one police officer’s death and the deaths of other Californians. There’s plenty of shame and blame to go around.
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
