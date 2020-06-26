EDITOR,
I watched the board presentation this evening (Tuesday) regarding the reopening of TUSD schools. We have two students currently enrolled at Tracy High.
First, I wanted to note that I was disappointed that the “hybrid” model was not presented as an option in the parent survey that was sent out and promoted in the Press. The hybrid proposal would allow the student population to be split into two, and the students would attend two days a week; the other half would attend two different days. The students would then be on distance learning for their remaining three days of the week.
From many parents I’ve spoken to, of high school-aged students, the consensus seems to be this: Hybrid will lower the impact of community spread within the school, and cut the number of students on site each day. Our first option would obviously be to go back to school, but with numbers as they are in the county, I urge the task force and board to look at proactive options versus reactive options, which the three current options are. The hybrid scenario should be the first option for high school students.
The current scenario seems to be leaning on county health, and a sliding scale based on the health department’s information, instead of making a proactive decision. I urge the board to codify and make the hybrid approach policy for the coming school year.
Jacob Hunter, Tracy
