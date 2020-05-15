EDITOR,
As Tracy begins to emerge from the impacts of the coronavirus, it is perhaps time to evaluate a new concept for the use of a portion of our downtown. Many cities around the globe, looking recently to Europe and a new effort in Washington state, have made the leap to rededicating road space in some retail/business areas to pedestrian use only, expanding nearby restaurant dine-out eating options, and just generally allowing people to live their lives and conduct their business more outdoors. Seeing the response to our Saturday morning markets on 10th Street or even yearly events like the Wine Stroll, this concept seems in line with local values and lifestyle. Those experiences even provide some of the details to address potential challenges, such as identifying locations of maximum benefit, and planning for use of the surrounding parking options, and establishing dedicated delivery strategies for any impacted businesses. Moving into the coming months, the concept of using a block of road space more like a business plaza may ease the tensions of venturing out nearer to our neighbors or alleviate some of the burden on our local businesses looking to seat customers farther apart and give employees an option to interact with the public in a safer manner. The idea certainly does not have to be burdensome on local drivers if kept off of main through roads. And, lastly, if well thought out, rededicating the space to people instead of vehicles would add a dose of quality of life in an otherwise abnormally stressful scenario and may well set the stage for enhanced community engagement downtown.
Floyd Stanley, Tracy
