EDITOR,
It seems as though the City Council of Tracy is taking advantage of the residents moving into Tracy looking for lower rents and mortgages, and disregarding traffic and commute concerns of city residents. Tracy residents have been vocal and expressed their concerns regarding building more apartment complexes that are, one, not only going to create even more traffic and commute time but also are priced at a higher cost than the surrounding apartments in Tracy. You stated that after a 4½-hour discussion, including two hours of public speaking, the council still approved the plans to build the complex after residents expressed their disapproval. I feel that this statement clearly displays that the council is not concerned about the residents’ additional commute time and increased traffic, but are more focused on the profit that is going to be brought in by building the complex. To reach my 8 a.m. class in Livermore, a drive that should take at most 18 minutes, I would have to leave my home an hour and a half early due to the congested highway. Tracy should work on creating more roads and different access points to the highway to reduce the traffic and commute time before creating more housing to add to the traffic.
Kiran Goswamy, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.