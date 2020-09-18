Editor,
James Nelson writes some of the most amazingly deceptive letters to the editor that have ever appeared in the Tracy Press.
On Sept. 4, Nelson wrote that Democrat Rep. Josh Harder “has never voted to do away with anyone’s health care.” On the surface, Nelson’s statement is accurate.
But, in reality, it is savagely deceptive and only true because there has not yet been a congressional vote on the draconian government takeover of medicine known as “Medicare for All,” which would end all private health insurance in the entire United States and is backed by Harder.
The best estimates I’ve seen are that there are at least 175 million Americans covered by private health insurance – and, according to a 2016 Gallup poll, about 65 percent of Americans like their private health insurance.
Because of Harder and other Democrats, ALL of these people stand to lose their health insurance, unless Republican Ted Howze (who’s running against Harder), President Trump and other Republicans are elected.
Nelson also bragged about Harder’s support for Obamacare, which raided Medicare for $716 billion and helped treat senior citizens like dirt.
As for Nelson’s claim that Howze and Trump are racist, that’s baloney. The BBC did a fact-check on Trump’s Charlottesville statement. Trump actually said the neo-Nazis should be “condemned totally.”
Before Nelson calls any Republican racist, he might remember that he is a Democrat—the party that fought for slavery, Jim Crow laws and segregation.
I would say this to Nelson, why would you ever vote for a racist like Joe Biden? In the last few months, Biden has asked an African-American reporter if he was a “junkie,” and told black voters that they’re not really black unless they vote for him. It’s cheeky for Nelson to call Republicans racist.
Joe Walker, Tracy
