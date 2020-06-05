EDITOR,
The time has come for Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman to step up and show everyone what he really stands for. Last week he joined Ted Howze (Republican candidate for California Congressional District 10) at a number of events and was all smiles for the cameras. All this was transpiring at the same time that Kevin McCarthy and the National Republican Congressional Committee were attempting to put as much distance between themselves and Ted Howze as possible. They even went as far as to unendorse him as a candidate and that pretty much says it all. It seems that before deciding to run for Congress in 2018 Mr. Howze thought that he better clean up both his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The deleted messages that had been posted over a number of years included an overabundance of racially charged language and opinion. It did not work and now he is claiming that someone else must have posted the information to his personal accounts. The vast majority of the racist comments were directed at people of the Muslim faith but he also leveled numerous attacks on the Latino community who make up nearly 40% of the 10th Congressional District. It is the Latino community that makes up a large part of our agricultural workforce in the Central Valley that he claims he wants to represent. Mayor Rickman and all of our political leaders need to let the voters of Tracy know hate cannot and will not be tolerated especially from someone who is seeking to hold public office.
James Nelson, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.