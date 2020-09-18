Editor,
Before local Democratic Party spokesman James Nelson throws stones at President Trump and Ted Howze for racism, he might want to examine his own party’s racist glass house.
Every two years, national Democrats and local operatives like Nelson fire verbal missiles at Republicans, charging racism to keep African-Americans on the Democratic Party plantation.
While Democrats have been busy race-baiting, Republicans have stood up for the rights and economic progress of African-Americans.
When Congress passed the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing due process to blacks and all Americans, 94 percent of Republican senators and 96 percent of Republican House members supported it. Every congressional Democrat opposed it.
For the 15th Amendment, guaranteeing blacks the right to vote, nearly all congressional Republicans supported it. And every single Democrat voted no.
And further, Mr. Nelson, I think every Tracy resident should recoil in horror from voting for our current congressman, Josh Harder.
Harder supports ending all private medical insurance, opposed a GOP resolution to condemn the recent rioting and looting, can’t decide whether he supports or opposes defunding the police, supports allowing abortionists to kill babies who survive abortions, and supports Joe Biden’s $4 trillion tax increase.
Please mark your ballots for the 10th Congressional District for Ted Howze, who supports law enforcement, supports funding the police, has condemned the riots and looting, is pro-life and supports the Trump tax cut. Need I say more? Howze for Congress.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
